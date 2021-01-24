Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

