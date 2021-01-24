Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after buying an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

