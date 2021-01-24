Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,052 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $119,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.