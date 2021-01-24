Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 263,708 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 14.8% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.86. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

