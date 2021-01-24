Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,384,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 672,634 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.5% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $183,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

