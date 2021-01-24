Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,414 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 7.0% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

Shares of AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

