Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Apple by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 390,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after purchasing an additional 286,949 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 634,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,898,000 after purchasing an additional 474,690 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 70,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.23.

Apple stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day moving average of $116.86. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.