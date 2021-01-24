APR Coin (APR) Market Cap Hits $13,198.78

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $13,198.78 and approximately $6.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00104859 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001042 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.39 or 0.00324774 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00025314 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,432,807 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

