Aragon (ANT) Reaches One Day Volume of $73.39 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Aragon has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $4.28 or 0.00013412 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $169.39 million and $73.39 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00077044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00855020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00054818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.97 or 0.04469116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018053 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

