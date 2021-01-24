Arcblock (ABT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.58 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.57 million and $6.58 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00075912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.18 or 0.00790038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00052521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.72 or 0.04516744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017771 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a token. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

