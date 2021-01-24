Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

