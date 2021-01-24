Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Trading 53.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $12.95 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00006635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 53.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Archer DAO Governance Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00031955 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,069,060 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

Archer DAO Governance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Archer DAO Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Archer DAO Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.