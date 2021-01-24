Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $81.03 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $81.03 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00119300 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.54 or 0.01075058 BTC.

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

