Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.21. 473,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,249. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $320.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,118.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,119,118. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arista Networks by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,875,000 after purchasing an additional 65,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $65,386,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

