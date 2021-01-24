Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Hits $52.73 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. Ark has a total market cap of $52.73 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,896,900 coins and its circulating supply is 126,676,003 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

