Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce $111.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.41 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $122.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $354.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $355.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $396.71 million, with estimates ranging from $395.31 million to $398.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million.

ARLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,172,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $640.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

