Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0056

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $44,614.55 and approximately $21,887.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,758.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,432.60 or 0.04373271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.11 or 0.00442975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.42 or 0.01375005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.09 or 0.00537544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.46 or 0.00422664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00273239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00023849 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma's total supply is 14,059,116 coins and its circulating supply is 8,014,572 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma's official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

