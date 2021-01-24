Arqma (ARQ) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $49,104.56 and approximately $10,041.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,316.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.98 or 0.04093841 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.54 or 0.00428711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.30 or 0.01343903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.12 or 0.00538784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.51 or 0.00428604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00275114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00023298 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma's total supply is 14,052,483 coins and its circulating supply is 8,007,939 coins. Arqma's official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Arqma's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

