Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $104.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $108.27. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $385,523.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,052,000 after acquiring an additional 849,525 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,706,000 after acquiring an additional 618,611 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,718,000 after acquiring an additional 309,023 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,937,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 264,271 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.