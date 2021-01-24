Artfinity (AT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $47,806.00

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Artfinity coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Artfinity has a total market cap of $875,403.02 and $47,806.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00074254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.58 or 0.00746709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.68 or 0.04347482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017797 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

AT is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Buying and Selling Artfinity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

