Arweave (AR) Price Hits $5.95 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.95 or 0.00018501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $198.77 million and approximately $11.90 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00074545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.39 or 0.00762749 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.72 or 0.04391220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017789 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

