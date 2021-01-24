Arweave (AR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $199.88 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $5.99 or 0.00017799 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $199.88 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00075250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.37 or 0.00801052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.56 or 0.04441492 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017670 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

