AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Price Hits $3.88

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00012186 BTC on major exchanges.

About AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma . AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

AS Roma Fan Token Token Trading

AS Roma Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

