Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASHTY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

ASHTY stock traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,414. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $214.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

