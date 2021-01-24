Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $21.60 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,661.64.

AMZN stock opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,179.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,174.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

