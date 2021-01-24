AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 117.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 64,419 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $1,221,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.