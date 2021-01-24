Atari Token Hits Market Capitalization of $10.66 Million (ATRI)

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Atari Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Atari Token has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar. Atari Token has a total market capitalization of $10.66 million and approximately $42,254.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00075694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.00808799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.34 or 0.04452026 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00015807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017740 BTC.

Atari Token (ATRI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,481,204,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,393,798 tokens. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari . Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com

