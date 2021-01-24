Atheios Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Atheios token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $23,387.50 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,491.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.61 or 0.04244314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00434662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.74 or 0.01364605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.39 or 0.00550594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00430298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00280986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00023757 BTC.

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,131,355 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,132,837 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

