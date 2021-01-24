Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATLKY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,602. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

