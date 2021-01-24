Atlas Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $200,301.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $200,301.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

