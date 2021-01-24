Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $35,185.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00004024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $13.76 million and approximately $35,185.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00055799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00078198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00130290 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.45 or 0.00841519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00055080 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

