AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 2.8% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 21,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

T opened at $28.93 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.