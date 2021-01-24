AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

