AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lifted by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,126 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 3.2% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

