Auctus (AUC) Price Hits $0.18

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Auctus has a total market cap of $5.79 million and approximately $42,404.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 91.5% against the dollar. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00077032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00819513 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00055209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.63 or 0.04603880 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017746 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,708,410 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

