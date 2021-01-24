Audius 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.93 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Audius has a market capitalization of $24.81 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00054946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00128359 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00076631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00280749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00040210 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

Audius Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars.

