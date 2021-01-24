Augur (REP) Price Reaches $18.06 on Exchanges

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $18.06 or 0.00057746 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $198.65 million and approximately $13.52 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00077230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.09 or 0.00809300 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00054164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.59 or 0.04507327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018214 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur (REP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.