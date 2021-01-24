Aurora (AOA) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.08 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Aurora has a market capitalization of $16.08 million and approximately $402,418.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aurora has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00075633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.56 or 0.00829574 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00053713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,451.83 or 0.04501393 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

