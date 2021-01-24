Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce sales of $53.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.14 million and the highest is $56.60 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $42.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $225.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.84 million to $231.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $314.74 million, with estimates ranging from $296.40 million to $342.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 1,348.3% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

