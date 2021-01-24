Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

ADP stock opened at $161.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.89 and its 200 day moving average is $154.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 70,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

