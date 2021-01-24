Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Lowered by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,955 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 2,004,886 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,422,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,592 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after purchasing an additional 410,732 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,245,000 after purchasing an additional 143,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 741,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $161.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

