Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 36.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVNS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.56. 204,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,006. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 164.00, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

