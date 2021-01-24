Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 351.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after buying an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 859.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after buying an additional 322,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 308.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,271,000 after buying an additional 146,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,361.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after buying an additional 126,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $541.09 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $566.74. The firm has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a PE ratio of 153.28, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.38.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,658 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.49, for a total transaction of $821,522.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,842.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.68.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

