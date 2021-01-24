Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $11.40 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 304,419 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Shares of XOM opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $66.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

