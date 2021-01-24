Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,003 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 151.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.34.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.