Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,736 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Shares of OKE opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.