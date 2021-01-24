Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QLTA opened at $57.62 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.22.

