Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 47,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $305.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $306.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

