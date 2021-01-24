Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.25 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

YUM opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

