Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.33 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,342 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

GLDM opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

